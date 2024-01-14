Asus unveils new ROG gaming laptops at CES 2024

Asus, the global electronics brand, has recently unveiled six new ROG (Republic of Gamers) gaming laptops at the international tech event CES 2024. These laptops, under the Zephyrus, Scar, and Strix series, include the ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16; ROG Strix SCAR 16 and SCAR 18; and ROG Strix G16 and G18.

ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 gaming laptops feature an aluminium chassis available in Eclipse Gray and Platinum White colours. G14 measures 1.59 cm thin and weighs 1.5 kg, while the 1.49 cm-thin G16 weighs in at 1.85 kg. Both the models come with a signature Slash Lighting LED bar on the chassis. According to Asus, these are also the first laptops to feature ROG Nebula Display OLED panels - with the Zephyrus G14 with a 3K 120 Hz panel, and the Zephyrus G16 with a 2.5K 240 Hz display, and both featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. They also come with Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos technology and built-in HD cameras. G14 comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 8940H processor and the G16 comes with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor. Both laptops are equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, and feature a variety of ROG Intelligent Cooling solutions.

ROG Strix SCAR 16 and 18 are powered by Intel Core i9 14900HX processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU. The thermal design, including Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on CPU and GPU, comes with Tri-Fan technology and full-surround vents. The Mini LED 2.5K (2560x1600) 240 Hz ROG Nebula HDR displays — including ROG's first 18-inch Mini LED display as per Asus — have up to a 90% screen-to-body ratio, and comes with quad-speaker Dolby Atmos® audio. They also have a gamer-friendly keyboard, Thunderbolt™ 4, 2.5 Gbps LAN, WiFi 6E, and a 90 Wh battery with 100 W USB-C® charging.

ROG Strix G16 and G18 comes with Intel Core i9 14900HX processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 laptop GPU. The thermal design includes Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal with Tri-Fan technology and full-surround vents. With two unique designs and up to a 90% screen-to-body ratio, the Strix G series provides 16-inch and 18-inch 2.5K (2560x1600) 240 Hz ROG Nebula displays, featuring Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio technology. Gamer-friendly features include a wide touchpad, large arrow keys, Thunderbolt 4 support, a per-key RGB keyboard, 1 Gbps LAN, WiFi 6E, and a 720p HD camera. It also has a 90 Wh battery and 100 W USB-C charging support. The Volt Green version features a metal chassis with the RGB ROG logo and a unique new ROG slash design, while the Eclipse Gray version boasts a metal chassis with a low-profile ROG slash pattern.