Mon Aug 19, 2024 07:37 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 19, 2024 07:41 PM

Intel’s latest processor series set for launch in October: Reports

Mon Aug 19, 2024 07:37 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 19, 2024 07:41 PM
Intel
The upcoming launch is expected to feature a total of 14 new chips. Image: Boliviainteligente/ Unsplash.

Intel's Arrow Lake series, officially known as the Core Ultra 200 series, is scheduled for release on 10th October, according to a report from Benchlife.

The upcoming launch is expected to feature a total of 14 new chips.

According to a leaker named "Jaykhin" on X, the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor will feature 8 Lion Core Performance Cores (P-Cores) and 16 Skymont Efficiency Cores (E-Cores) and will feature up to 5.7GHz boost CPU clocks.

Related topic:
IntelIntel Arrow LakeIntel Core Ultra 200 series
