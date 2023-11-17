4 websites to track cyclone Midhili

As Cyclone Midhili brews in the Bay of Bengal, threatening the coastal regions of Bangladesh, it's essential to stay informed and prepared. With technology playing an ever-increasing role in weather forecasting and information dissemination, here are four websites that provide real-time tracking and information on the storm's progress:

VentuSky

An amalgamation of cutting-edge 3D mapping and meticulous weather forecasting, VentuSky stands out in the plethora of weather-tracking websites. Not only does it provide an expansive view of the weather over a broader area, but it also hones in on forecasts specific to your location. From determining the direction of the wind to predicting precipitation, VentuSky offers forecasts of weather, wind, cloud cover, air pressure, snow cover, and a myriad of other meteorological data across all altitudes. Its unique interface and comprehensive data presentation make it a good choice for storm tracking.

AccuWeather

A household name in the realm of weather updates, AccuWeather is celebrated for its global weather forecasts that employ the latest in forecasting technology and up-to-date weather data. Many Android smartphone users might recognise it as their default weather application.

Windy

Praised for its speed, user-friendly interface, comprehensiveness, and accuracy, Windy ensures you're always up to date, whether you're keeping an eye on a storm, planning an outdoor excursion, or merely checking the weekend forecast. With its robust visual tools, tracking severe weather becomes an effortless task.

Zoom Earth

For those who wish to track severe weather patterns and cyclones in real-time, Zoom Earth is a game-changer. Its intuitive graphical user interface makes for a smooth weather viewing experience. You can monitor any adverse weather conditions, including the looming Cyclone Midhili.