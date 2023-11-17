Mongla, Payra ports advised to hoist cautionary signal no 7

The cyclonic storm is expected to cross coast in the evening; heavy rainfall to continue

The maritime ports of Payra and Mongla have been advised to hoist danger signal no 7 as the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm, said the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Meanwhile, the maritime ports of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar have been advised to hoist danger signal no. 6.

Cyclonic storm "Midhili" now lies over northwest Bay and adjoining areas and moved north-northeastwards over the same area. It was centered at 9:00am Friday about 415 km west-southwest of Chattogram port, 395 kms west-southwest of Coxs' Bazer port, 265 kms southwest of Mongla port and 270 km southwest of Payra port, according to a special bulletin of BMD.

It is likely to move north-northeastwards and may cross the Mongla-Payra coast near Khepupara by the evening, the periphery of the cyclone may start crossing the coast by Friday noon, according to the BMD.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 54 km of the cyclone centre is about 62 kmph rising to 8 kmph in gusts or squalls. The sea will remain very rough near the cyclone centre.

Under the peripheral effect of the cyclonic storm, heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy 289mm) rainfall with gusty or squally wind will persist in the north bay, shore islands, chars and coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Under the peripheral effect of the cyclone and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Borguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Bagherhat, Khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by wind-driven surge of 3-5 feet above normal astronomical tide, according to the BMD press release.

Meanwhile, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions are likely to experience heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy rainfall (≥89 mm).

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and the deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter until further notice.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has advised people living in the coastal areas to take shelter at the cyclone shelters.