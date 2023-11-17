Top News
Star Digital Report
Fri Nov 17, 2023 11:34 AM
Last update on: Fri Nov 17, 2023 12:09 PM

Most Viewed

Top News
Cyclonic Storm Midhili

BIWTA suspends inland water transport

Star Digital Report
Fri Nov 17, 2023 11:34 AM Last update on: Fri Nov 17, 2023 12:09 PM

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has suspended operations of all types of river vessels on all inland and coastal routes from 10:00am today due to cyclonic storm Midhili.

The directive will remain in force until further notice, Ehtesamul Parvez, public relations officer of BIWTA told The Daily Star today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Earlier, in a special bulletin, the Bangladesh Meteorological Organisation (BMD) said the cyclone may cross the coastal area between Mongla Port and Khepupara in the evening.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

সন্ধ্যায় মোংলা-পায়রা অতিক্রম করতে পারে ঘূর্ণিঝড় ‘মিধিলি’

উপকূলীয় জেলা-অদূরবর্তী দ্বীপ ও চরগুলোর নিম্নাঞ্চলে জলোচ্ছ্বাসের আশঙ্কা

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

খুলনায় ভারী বৃষ্টিতে স্থবির জনজীবন, আমন ও সবজি খেত ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত হওয়ার আশঙ্কা

২০ মিনিট আগে