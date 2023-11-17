BIWTA suspends inland water transport

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has suspended operations of all types of river vessels on all inland and coastal routes from 10:00am today due to cyclonic storm Midhili.

The directive will remain in force until further notice, Ehtesamul Parvez, public relations officer of BIWTA told The Daily Star today.

Earlier, in a special bulletin, the Bangladesh Meteorological Organisation (BMD) said the cyclone may cross the coastal area between Mongla Port and Khepupara in the evening.