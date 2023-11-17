Cyclonic Storm Midhili
BIWTA suspends inland water transport
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has suspended operations of all types of river vessels on all inland and coastal routes from 10:00am today due to cyclonic storm Midhili.
The directive will remain in force until further notice, Ehtesamul Parvez, public relations officer of BIWTA told The Daily Star today.
Earlier, in a special bulletin, the Bangladesh Meteorological Organisation (BMD) said the cyclone may cross the coastal area between Mongla Port and Khepupara in the evening.
