Cyclone Midhili crossing Mongla-Payra coast

The periphery of cyclonic storm "Midhili" has started crossing the Mongla-Payra coast near Khepupara, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The cyclone is likely to move north-northeastward further and may complete crossing the coast by the evening.

As of 12:00pm, the cyclone was centered about 310 km west-southwest of Chattogram port, 310 km west-southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 145 km south-southwest of Mongla port and 150 km southwest of Payra port.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 54 km of the cyclone centre is about 62 kmph rising to 88 kmph in gusts or squalls. The sea remains very rough near the cyclone centre, according to BMD.

Maritime ports of Payra and Mongla have been advised to keep hoisted danger signal no seven until further notice.

Meanwhile, maritime ports of Cox's Bazar and Chattogram have been advised to keep hoisted danger signal no six.

Under the peripheral effect of the cyclonic storm, heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy (≥89mm) rainfall with gusty or squally wind persists over north bay, their offshore islands, chars and coastal areas of Bangladesh.

According to BMD, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Barguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Bagherhat, Khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by wind-driven surge of 3-5 feet above normal astronomical tide due to the peripheral effect of the cyclone and steep pressure gradient.

Under the influence of the cyclone, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions are likely to experience heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy (289 mm) rainfall.

Landslides may occur at places over the hilly regions of Chattogram Division, according to the BMD bulletin.

Meanwhile, all fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and the deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter until further notice.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) today suspended operations of all types of river vessels on all inland and coastal routes from 10:00am due to the cyclonic storm.

The directive will remain in force until further notice, Ehtesamul Parvez, public relations officer of BIWTA told The Daily Star today.