Team Group: The preferred employer of choice

In the bustling realm of industries and corporations, where every company vies for the attention of potential employees, Team Group establishes itself as a conglomerate with diverse interests, standing tall not only for its business acumen but also for its unwavering commitment to being an employer of choice. As we delve into the myriad facets that make Team Group the preferred workplace, a narrative unfolds—a tale of inclusion, innovation, and a genuine concern for employee welfare.

Driving inclusion and diversity

At the heart of Team Group's corporate philosophy is a deep commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace. In a world where marginalised communities often face barriers to employment, Team Group has taken substantial strides. The company's noble initiative to employ individuals with disabilities showcases a commitment to empowerment beyond social obligations.

Currently, across various concerns within Team Group, 53 individuals with disabilities are contributing to the company's regular activities. These individuals are not merely employees; they are integral parts of a workforce that thrives on diversity and inclusivity. Additionally, Team Group is breaking societal taboos by actively hiring intersex individuals, not just in auxiliary roles but as models for their retail brand, 'Twelve'.

Pushing excellence in quality workforce

Team Group's commitment to employee welfare goes beyond recruitment; it extends to the continual development of its workforce. A robust Learning and Development policy governs the entire training process, with a dedicated team managing the group's training and development needs. An annual training calendar, aligned with Training Needs Assessment (TNA), ensures that employees receive relevant and timely training.

Notably, Team Group has cultivated an indoor pool of trainers, allowing them to conduct in-house as well as external training sessions. This commitment to continuous learning contributes to the personal and professional growth of every employee, fostering a culture of innovation and adaptability.

A place of safety and stability

Ensuring a safe and sustainable workplace is a hallmark of Team Group's corporate governance. In industries such as Ready-Made Garments (RMG) and Pharmaceuticals, where compliance audits are commonplace, Team Group has not only maintained but exceeded expectations. Certifications obtained for their tremendous performance speak volumes about their commitment to workplace safety.

Furthermore, Team Group understands that a content workforce is more likely to contribute positively towards more organisational goals. As such, the company employs a dual approach to employee motivation, blending salary benefits with additional perks that make a tangible difference in their lives.

Team Group's commitment extends beyond monetary benefits as well. Initiatives like the Fair Price Shop 'Bondhu', which allows workers to purchase daily necessities at subsidised rates in three different ways: on credit, adjustment with salary, and at the end of the month for getting something for the worker's residence. Such benefits exemplify Team Group's dedication to the overall well-being of its employees.

Performance recognition

Performance at Team Group is not just acknowledged; it is actively nurtured. The company follows market practices for evaluating performance, utilising performance appraisal systems and coaching to ensure that every employee's potential is recognized and cultivated.

The transparent and systematic approach to performance appraisals, aligned with Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), ensures that employees understand their contributions and have clear pathways for advancement within the organisation. Probation periods, coaching sessions, and a dedicated Human Resources team contribute to a supportive environment where employees can thrive.

Championing minority and gender issues

Team Group doesn't merely talk about diversity and inclusion; it acts on it. With 70% of its employees being female, the company stands out as a beacon of gender equality. Female leaders, including a director and functional heads, exemplify the opportunities available for women to innovate and contribute meaningfully to the organisation.

Pregnant employees receive special meals, free medical checkups, and a balanced workload during their pregnancy period. Team Group actively celebrates Maternity Day on March 8th each year, emphasising the importance of recognizing and supporting women in the workplace.

In conclusion, Team Group isn't just a conglomerate; it is a community that values its people. As a preferred employer, Team Group stands on the pillars of inclusivity, innovation, and genuine concern for employee welfare.