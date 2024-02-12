Team Group’s CSR commitment: Crafting a sustainable tomorrow

In the dynamic landscape of corporate responsibility, Team Group emerges as a beacon of change, intertwining business success with a profound commitment to social and environmental welfare. As a responsible conglomerate, Team Group believes in not just thriving in the business realm but also contributing significantly to societal progress and environmental sustainability. From providing healthcare to underserved communities to championing environmental conservation, Team Group's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives stand as testament to its dedication to a balanced, sustainable future for all.

Free Friday Clinic: A healthcare haven

One of Team Group's standout CSR initiatives is the Free Friday Clinic, a beacon of hope for numerous families. In a country where access to healthcare can be a challenge for many, Team Group's commitment shines through by offering a day dedicated to free medical consultations. This initiative not only addresses immediate health needs but also reflects a commitment to the well-being of the community it serves.

Empowerment through education

Team Group's CSR efforts extend to the realm of education, where they support poverty-stricken children in their pursuit of knowledge. By investing in the education of the younger generation, Team Group is sowing the seeds for a brighter and more empowered future, aligning its efforts with socio-economic development objectives.

Food support for pregnant workers

Recognising the unique needs of its female workforce undergoing the pregnancy phase, Team Group goes the extra mile by providing nutritious food and medical support to pregnant women on a monthly basis. This initiative not only underscores a commitment to employee welfare but also acknowledges the crucial role of women in the workforce. With additional breaks for medical advice and check-ups, Team Group ensures the well-being of both mother and child.

Flood and winter relief

In times of crisis, Team Group stands firm in its commitment to the community. The distribution of blankets and food relief during floods and winters showcases the group's responsiveness to immediate needs. This initiative goes beyond business concerns, embodying a sense of responsibility towards the welfare of those affected by natural calamities.

Covid support: A lifeline during unprecedented times

The recent global pandemic brought unprecedented challenges, and Team Group responded with resilience and empathy. With BDT 50 lacs worth of safety products and food support, Team Group reached out to 28,482 families, providing not just material assistance but a symbol of solidarity during these challenging times.

Honouring freedom fighters and their families

Team Group's CSR endeavours extend to honouring the sacrifices of freedom fighters and supporting their families. With livelihood aid reaching 396 freedom fighters and 2,986 families, Team Group ensures that the heroes of the nation receive the recognition and support they deserve.

Greenery initiative

Environmental sustainability is a cornerstone of Team Group's CSR philosophy. The planting of 5,357 trees reflects a commitment to offsetting carbon footprints and fostering greenery. This initiative aligns with global efforts to combat climate change, showcasing Team Group's dedication to being a responsible corporate citizen. Furthermore, two subsidiaries of Team Group, 4A Yarn Dyeing and Brothers Fashion, received LEED Platinum and LEED Gold certification, respectively - embodying Team Group's embrace of the green factory concept.

An inclusive workforce

Team Group takes pride in fostering an inclusive workplace. Currently, 53 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) are part of Team Group's workforce, even at management level. This initiative not only champions diversity but also provides equal opportunities, breaking down societal barriers. As such, Team Group even won multiple national accolades for this initiative.

Ashroyon Prokolpo: homes for the homeless

In a transformative move, Team Group has constructed 200 houses for slum dwellers under the Ashroyon Prokolpo initiative at Tongi. By addressing the critical issue of housing, Team Group goes beyond immediate relief, striving to provide a more stable and secure future for those in need.

Fair Price Shop - Bondhu

Team Group's Fair Price Shop 'Bondhu' is a unique way of nurturing employee well-being. In this shop, all workers at Team Group have the opportunity to obtain daily necessities on credit at a subsidised rate, ensuring financial stability and accessibility to essential goods.

Engaging with youths

Team Group has sponsored notable events like Textile Talent Hunt and Rise Above All 2019 events that focused on youth development.

Team Group's CSR practices are not mere obligations; they are a reflection of the group's core values and its vision for a sustainable, inclusive future. From healthcare to education, environmental stewardship to empowering the differently-abled, Team Group's CSR initiatives showcase a holistic approach to corporate responsibility.