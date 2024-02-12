Fashion, pharma, and beyond: Team Group’s strategic approach to business evolution

In the world of corporate evolution, Team Group's journey commenced in 2009 as a modest venture, and today it stands tall as a diversified conglomerate, a testament to ambition, innovation, and resilience. Spanning five sectors with 13 business units, Team Group has carved its niche in Ready-Made Garments (RMG), Pharmaceuticals, Retail Clothing, Real Estate, and Information Technology. This journey of diversification reflects not just business expansion but a commitment to excellence and a multi-faceted impact on the global stage. Let's take a look at the variety of industries Team Group currently is a part of.

Ready-made garments: weaving success threads

Team Group's presence in the RMG sector is formidable, with key players like 4A Yarn Dyeing Limited, GRAMTECH Knit Dyeing Finishing & Garments Industries Ltd., Brothers Fashion Limited, Mars Stitch Limited, CBM International Ltd., and South End Sweater Co. Ltd. These units collectively contribute to the vibrant textile landscape in Bangladesh, showcasing Team Group's prowess in the garment industry. Team Group's purchase of House Team Sourcing Co. Ltd. and Team Accessories Ltd. establishes strong backward linkage across the RMG Value Chain.

Pharmaceutical prowess

With its pharmaceutical unit, Team Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Team Group plays a vital role in the healthcare sector. Team Pharmaceuticals boasts a portfolio of 130 pharmaceutical products and extends its reach beyond borders, exporting medicines to Cambodia and Afghanistan. This foray into pharmaceuticals underscores Team Group's commitment to health and innovation.

Twelve Clothing's mega presence

Twelve Clothing, Team Group's retail clothing arm, makes a statement with 38 mega retail outlets. The brand not only adds a fashionable dimension to the conglomerate but also connects with consumers on a personal level, showcasing Team Group's versatility in meeting diverse market demands.

Real estate ventures: building dreams beyond garments

Team Developers, with its seven real estate projects, signifies Team Group's foray into shaping living spaces. Beyond the fabric of garments, Team Group contributes to the infrastructure and development of communities, reflecting a holistic approach to business diversification.

Intellier's tech innovation

In the digital age, Team Group embraces Information Technology through Intellier. This sector complements the conglomerate's diversified portfolio, marking its presence in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

Global footprint

With a workforce of 21,000+ employees, Team Group is not confined by geographical boundaries. Exporting to 36+ countries, the conglomerate is recognised globally for its commitment to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Innovative Smart Factory Solutions, and Disability Inclusion at the workplace.

Environmental stewardship

Team Group's advocacy for a greener existence is reflected in its initiatives. From a noteworthy 200,000 tree plantation drive to endorsing eco-friendliness, renewable energy, and overall sustainability, the conglomerate positions itself as an environmental steward, aligning business goals with global concerns.

Continuous growth: a resilient trajectory

Team Group's diversification strategy has not only expanded its business footprint but also fueled a remarkable 35% annual business growth. This consistent upward trajectory is a testament to the conglomerate's adaptability, resilience, and ability to thrive in dynamic market landscapes.

Employee engagement and social responsibility

Beyond the numerical success, Team Group champions employee engagement with events like team picnics, social gatherings, Pitha Uthshob celebrations, and even sports matches. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, including projects for persons with disabilities, extensive tree plantations, and Women's Day celebrations, showcase Team Group's commitment to social causes.

Team Group's journey of diversification is not just a narrative of business expansion; it is a symphony of adaptability, innovation, and societal commitment. From garments to pharmaceuticals, retail to real estate, and technology, Team Group's diversified portfolio reflects a strategic approach to business evolution. With a global footprint, environmental advocacy, and a resilient growth trajectory, Team Group is shaping up to be a dynamic force, making an impact beyond the boardroom.