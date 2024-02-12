Team Pharma: Pioneering excellence in pharmaceutical innovation

Nestled in the picturesque city of Rajshahi, Team Pharmaceuticals Limited stands as a beacon of innovation and quality in the domestic pharmaceutical industry. Established in 2017, this dynamic company, a proud subsidiary of the esteemed Team Group, has swiftly become a key player in the highly competitive world market of pharmaceuticals. What was once a dead factory earlier, Team Group infused life into the abandoned company to bring it back as a testament of modern pharmaceuticals. With a commitment to international standards and a vision for growth backed by the corporate strength of Team Group, Team Pharma is making waves in the field.

A state-of-the-art manufacturing facility

At the heart of Team Pharma's success story is its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The plant, driving the standard of modern pharmaceutical manufacturing, is equipped with cutting-edge technologies that adhere to international quality standards. From air showers to automatic production lines, and dissolution tests to stability chambers, every aspect of the manufacturing process is meticulously planned and executed.

The manufacturing site is a testament to modernity, featuring multi-layer environmental control systems with modern machinery. As you step into the plant, the journey through its various sections reveals the incorporation of both automatic and semi-automatic machinery for the production and packaging of diverse dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, suspensions, syrups, semi-solids etc.

The site's power supply self-sufficiency is exemplified by its dedicated electric substation, and generator ensuring uninterrupted and reliable operations. Its dedicated effluents treatment plant ensures the safe disposal of waste materials.

Quality control, research, and development

Team Pharma has on-site quality control labs, microbiology units and testing machines including HPLC, UV, FTIR, GCS, and atomic absorption spectrometer which ensure the global standards of quality control of the products.

Furthermore, Team Pharma has a comprehensive research and development department equipped with brilliant formulation scientists who are continuously developing time-demanded new products through their relentless efforts. The analytical lab is a high-tech hub, showcasing the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of advancements in pharmaceutical research and development.

Marketing and distribution channel

Team Pharma has a smart sales and marketing team involved with scientific promotion of their brands to the target customers throughout the country. At present Team Pharma is covering 15,000+ graduate doctors nationwide. It has a nationwide distribution channel with modern transport vehicles. It ensures a smooth supply of the products to every nook and corner of the country through its robust distribution channel. Team Pharma products are available in 40,000+ chemist shops across the country.

Commitment to industry standards

One of the key factors that set Team Pharma apart is its dedication to compliance with global pharmaceutical guidelines. The company ensures that its products meet the stringent standards set by global regulatory bodies like the World Health Organization (WHO) current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP), and International Council for Harmonization (ICH). This commitment is not just a regulatory necessity but a testament to Team Pharma's unwavering pursuit of excellence.

Behind the success of Team Pharma is a highly qualified and dedicated team, comprising both enthusiastic youths and seasoned veterans. Their relentless efforts are geared towards not only meeting international standards but surpassing them. This commitment is underscored by the company's aspiration to become a trusted pharmaceutical brand not only within the nation but also on the global stage.

As a proud member of Team Group, renowned for its success in the knitwear and garment industry, Team Pharma benefits from solid corporate backing. This synergy positions the pharmaceutical subsidiary for even greater achievements and growth in the future. The shared ethos of excellence, innovation, and resilience that defines Team Group is seamlessly woven into the fabric of Team Pharma, propelling it towards new horizons.

In conclusion, Team Pharmaceuticals Limited emerges as a shining star in the pharmaceutical landscape, driven by a passion for quality, innovation, and international standards. With a robust manufacturing facility, a commitment to compliance, and the support of Team Group, Team Pharma is not merely a player in the industry but a visionary force shaping the future of the pharmaceuticals sector in Bangladesh and beyond.