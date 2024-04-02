AC sales heating up for Eid and summer

The AC market in Bangladesh has undergone a remarkable transformation, moving from luxury goods to indispensable necessities. This change, marked by substantial expansion, has been driven by proactive strategies and efficient resource utilization by companies, resulting in significant advantages for consumers. As Eid draws near, consumers eagerly anticipate acquiring essential and cherished products, prompting companies to enhance affordability and introduce new features in AC offerings. With the arrival of summer aligning with Eid, companies anticipate a surge in sales this year.

"Given the convergence of Eid and summer this year, we anticipate a surge in AC sales. Additionally, we're providing various discounts to assist our customers," elucidates Md. Nurul Afsar, Deputy Managing Director of Electromart Ltd.

"We're diligently gearing up for the approaching Eid season. Remarkably, our AC quality has seen a significant enhancement, especially with the introduction of smart ACs featuring dual-inverter technology," noted K M G Kibria, Head of Brand and Communication at Minister - Myone Group.

Engineer Md. Nur Alam, Executive Director of RFL Electronics Ltd., remarks, "Our air conditioning unit sales are notably robust, with our Vision brand poised to double its sales this year compared to the previous year in the market. As a homegrown brand, we are witnessing substantial growth even amidst competition with global brands."

Sanjana Mahmud, Assistant Manager-Product at Singer Bangladesh Ltd., explains, "The Singer brand enjoys considerable popularity in Bangladesh. Presently, we're localizing the assembly of AC products, with intentions for full-scale production by year-end. Our target market mainly comprises the middle-class and upper-middle-class segments. Additionally, this year, we launched non-inverter AC units, with the aim of enhancing accessibility for the lower-middle-class demographic."

"Our main product line comprises highly energy-efficient air conditioners, proudly holding a coveted 6-star BSTI certification attained through groundbreaking innovations. We incorporate Coatec technology into our AC units, specifically designed to tackle the varied regional climates of Bangladesh," shares Md. Tanvir Rahman, Chief Business Officer of Walton AC.

Moztaba Nadim, Assistant Manager at Elite HiTech Industries Ltd, remarks, "Despite experiencing a general downturn in AC sales due to rising raw material costs amid the ongoing dollar crisis, our brand Elite has admirably maintained its performance. Our strategy involves serving both high-end and mid-range buyers with a diverse array of AC products."

Salim Ullah Salim, Marketing Director at Jamuna Electronics, underscores, "We've observed a significant trend of AC installations in rural mosques, where worshippers seek comfort during prayers. The evolving pattern of remittance flows has reshaped the rural landscape, prompting individuals to opt for ACs as the preferred cooling solution, be it for personal use in bedrooms or to alleviate excessive heat for their elderly relatives. Additionally, even salons in rural areas are now outfitted with AC units, signaling the increasing demand for cooling amenities in village settings."

