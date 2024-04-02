Stay cool, save more

As summer approaches in Bangladesh, so does one of the biggest festivals, Eid-ul-Adha. Given the upcoming Eid and summer, companies have a plethora of enticing offers, promising each day with serenity. By taking advantage of these AC offers, shoppers can beat the heat while enjoying the festivities. With a wide range of offers available, now is the perfect time to make the switch to a cooler and more sustainable lifestyle.

What's in store this season

AC companies' seasonal marvels encompass enticing price reductions, cashback incentives, or bundled packages inclusive of installation services. Keeping an eye out for these seasonal promotions can lead to significant savings on your purchase.

Customers can enjoy a generous discount of up to 15% on Jamuna AC units during Eid. To double the joy with every purchase, Jamuna's enticing 'Double Khushi Offer' gives customers the chance to win exciting prizes like motorcycles, refrigerators, AC units, and more. Salim Ullah Salim, Marketing Director at Jamuna Electronics & Automobiles Ltd, said, "This sort of consumer promotion attracts customers and increases the sales volume. Besides capturing the attention of potential buyers, they also serve to stimulate purchasing decisions, ultimately driving up the overall sales figures."

During Eid festivities, Walton has unveiled its highly anticipated 'Nonstop Millionaire' offer as part of the nationwide ongoing 'Walton Digital Campaign Season-20.' "This promotion has garnered widespread acclaim, particularly among first-time AC buyers. This exciting offer presents customers with the opportunity to receive cashback of up to Tk. 10 lakh," said Augustin Sujan Barai, Assistant Director at Walton. Barai further noted that customers must cover the costs of additional materials, such as angles, during the complimentary installation of ACs.

Denoted as '3-in-1,' Transcom Electronics Limited's Eid offer encompasses up to a 23% discount on Transtec AC. "In the offer, the customer will avail a flat 13% discount on the price, along with free delivery and installation, and the angle. This comprehensive deal is highly popular among customers because, after purchasing a high-value product such as an AC, consumers usually prefer not to incur further expenses," Aminul Islam, Category Head of Transcom Electronics Limited added. The company is also extending an enticing discount offer of up to 18% on their international brands, including renowned Japanese names like Daikin and Hitachi, as well as Kendi, an Italian brand known for its economical yet high-quality products.

Singer is currently offering a substantial discount of 12% on inverter ACs and 10% on non-inverter models. Moreover, customers can benefit from Singer's exclusive weekend sale named 'Singer Uradhura Friday,' which takes place every Friday. "During this event, shoppers can enjoy an additional 2% discount on their purchases. Accessing these exclusive deals is made easy by visiting the campaign page of singerbd.com every Friday from 12.01 am to 11.59 pm," said Sanjana Mahmud, Assistant Manager-Product at Singer Bangladesh Ltd.

'Shoto Koti takar Eid Upohar,' an exciting deal by the Minister, promises a gift with every purchase. By simply scratching a card, shoppers can win a gift box valued at BDT 10,000 or cash discount of at least BDT 5,000, or even the chance to receive the AC completely free. Furthermore, a 20% discount is available for AC purchases for mosques throughout the entire Ramadan," stated K M G KIBRIA, Head of Brand & Communication at Minister Hi-Tech Park Limited.

Vision's money-back guarantee offer for this Eid season ensures that customers can make their purchase with confidence, knowing that if they're not completely satisfied with their AC unit, they have the option to receive a full refund. "Within one month of the purchase, any technological error is acceptable for a refund, but no human-induced problem," said Rifat Hasan, the product manager of Vision Electronics. The company will provide free installation up to BDT 8k, added Rifat. Moreover, anyone purchasing directly from the website will avail of 10% discounts.

Lighten your wallet burden with flexible payment

Understanding the financial constraints of many consumers, companies often provide easy monthly installment (EMI) options for purchasing AC. While EMI options are typically available throughout the year, their popularity surges during the festive season when expenses tend to rise.

A wide array of AC brands, including Singer, Transtec, Vision, Samsung, LG Butterfly, Jamuna, Minister, and Transtec, offer the convenience of purchasing with 'hire purchase,' a method of purchasing goods through installment payments making it more manageable and affordable.

In a hire purchase agreement, the buyer initially pays a deposit and then makes regular payments over time, typically monthly. Interest-free EMI can be availed for up to 12 months, the duration varying depending on the brand, until the full price of the item is paid off. An extended EMI period may result in additional interest charges, the specifics of which vary based on the brands. The initial down payment ranges from 0% to 30%, contingent upon the brand. It's important to note that not every retail shop offers easy installment options. However, brands provide this offer only in their flagship stores.

To enhance your savings, it's worthwhile to explore credit and debit card purchase offers. Many electronic companies extend discounts for purchases made using credit cards from selected financial institutions with which they partner. Happy shopping!