Why young people should read The Adventures of Tintin

I first came across Tintin in my school library when I was ten. The thin, worn-out comic book about a young reporter fighting bad guys around the world captivated me enough to read it during lunch breaks. Several months and multiple comics later, I was hooked.

Almost a decade has passed since then, and Tintin still remains a timeless classic that I read from time to time. As the beloved series turns 95, here are a few reasons why I think more young people should consider delving into the world of Tintin's shenanigans.

Fun characters

One of Tintin's most appealing fronts is its diverse and witty characters. The courageous and inquisitive titular Tintin serves as a role model for young readers. His strong sense of justice and occasional dry humour are complemented by his eccentric sidekick, Captain Haddock, whose polysyllabic curses and short temper make him a fan favourite. Moreover, Tintin's loyal canine companion Snowy, bumbling detectives Thompson and Thompson, and scientist Professor Calculus all add remarkable depth and humour to the narratives.

Thrilling narratives

In all the stories, the gang finds themselves in between criminal rings, political abductions, and a lot of trouble in places like the Belgian Congo, Peru, the Middle East, Soviet Russia, and even the moon. From uncovering ancient mysteries to foiling evil plots, they embark on action-packed escapades infused with excitement, suspense, and wit.

Enticing artwork

Authored and illustrated by Belgian cartoonist Hergé, the series' distinctive art style is a visual feast that brings the reading experience to life. The clean lines, meticulous details, and vibrant colours make the books immersive and contribute to the suspense and storytelling. The simplicity of the artwork makes it more palatable to young readers while conveying a sense of timelessness that transcends generations.

Diverse content

The Adventures of Tintin comics house 24 books in total, each in a new location with distinct cultures, vibrant communities, and newer mysteries to be uncovered. They span a wide range of genres and themes, ensuring that there is something for every reader. This variety, however, doesn't come without some controversy, as books like Tintin in the Congo have been flagged on several occasions for racial prejudice and stereotyping. In response, the author did make changes to inappropriate scenes in order to retract some of these negative representations.

Ayaan is a private A Level candidate.