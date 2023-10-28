If you don’t like reading, then comic books are for you

Very few avenues of storytelling have the same level of diversity and versatility as comics, and if you are someone who has an aversion towards reading general books, comics might turn that dislike into a regular reading habit.

Visual storytelling is the first and most obvious reason why comics are engaging to read. Transitioning from children's books to comics is simply easier for kids compared to novels. When I was six or seven, I did not understand most of the words in the comics I was given. However, I always attempted to follow the story based on the panel-by-panel artwork. I believe this really enhanced my comprehension and creativity early on, and as I grew older and tried to understand those words, my vocabulary improved as well.

This is why comics are great for kids; while usual novels leave everything to the imagination, comics help kids explore their imagination in a more hands-on approach.

The second reason why comics are so great is the scope of the medium. You do not need multiple paragraphs across entire pages to describe the spectacular action or fantastical environments as you would in a novel, nor do you need the overblown budget of a Hollywood blockbuster to portray those things. The flexibility, in the way comics are structured, allows for complex storylines to be told in a digestible way.

The third and most personal reason for me is how immersive comics are. In my teenage years, comics were my escape from everything. Every one or two months I would go to Jamil's Comics and Collectibles in Banani and that place became my own Fortress of Solitude. The previous two points do come into play here, as the visuals and dynamic storytelling make comics easy to get immersed in while you read them. I never believed the concept of "reading to relax" in the case of regular novels, but I do believe that in the case of comics.

Comics are not just about superheroes, there are great mature graphic novels of various genres all of which combine engaging artwork and fantastic writing to create stories which are not only easy to read but can unlock corners of your imagination in ways you did not think were possible.