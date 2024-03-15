Belgium’s new kit pays homage to Herge’s Tintin

Belgium's latest away kit pays a tribute to Tintin, one of the iconic comic book characters created by Belgian cartoonist Hergé, the Belgium Football Association revealed on Thursday.

While the home jerseys for both Belgium's men and women teams maintain a flaming red, signifying their nickname as the Red Devils, the ADIDAS designed the away kit in the form of a light blue jersey with a white collar, brown shorts, and white socks -- the characteristic clothing of Tintin, an intrepid reporter who practiced many sports during his adventures.

This Tintin-inspired kit will be featured at the upcoming Euro 24 after marking its debut on March 26 when the Red Devils take on England in a friendly.

This is the third Belgian away kit in recent history that is a tribute to something, or someone with roots in Belgium and recognized and celebrated around the world. The UEFA EURO 2016 away kit was a playful salute to the Belgian cycling heritage, a sport in which Belgium has had and continues to have great international success. The FIFA World Cup 2022 away jersey and capsule collection was inspired by Tomorrowland's famous fireworks, bridging the worlds of sport, music, and entertainment.

Belgium FA CEO Piet Vandendriessche said, "As a big Tintin fan, I am delighted that our Red Devils will be conquering Europe in a jersey based on one of Belgium's greatest heroes."