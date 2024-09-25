Why is CHT still in turmoil 27 years after the peace accord?

In recent times, the conflict in the Chittagong Hill Tracts region has once again brought some questions to the fore. The historic CHT Accord was signed in 1997 to bring peace in the three districts. However, 27 years after the signing of the agreement, two-thirds of its provisions have not been implemented. Although it was signed so that indigenous people do not become victims of oppression and discrimination, in today's Star Explains, we will shed light on why this agreement was not implemented.