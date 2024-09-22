End the violence in hill districts

Indigenous people’s historical grievances must be addressed for peace

We are deeply concerned about the violence in Rangamati town and Khagrachhari's Dighinala and Sadar upazilas, which has resulted in the deaths of four people and left at least 72 others injured. The destruction of homes, businesses, and temples belonging to national minorities in Khagrachhari and Rangamati, we believe, is a direct consequence of ethnically biased policies towards Indigenous communities in the Chittagong Hill Tracts—policies that successive governments have failed to address for decades. The reluctance of previous governments to fully implement the CHT Peace Accord has remained a painful issue for the Indigenous people in the hill districts. And until and unless the accord is fully implemented, Indigenous people's identity is given constitutional recognition, and their democratic rights are ensured, we fear that the tensions prevailing in the hill districts will continue to give rise to further tragedies.

On Thursday, several houses and shops—mostly belonging to Indigenous people—were set on fire in Dighinala, forcing residents to flee their villages in fear. Then, on Friday, clashes between Bangalee and Indigenous people reportedly occurred in Rangamati town, spreading fear among locals there. According to witnesses, the clashes began after a group of Bangalees attacked a procession of Indigenous communities, and the situation in the hill districts continues to remain tense even now.

Following these events, the government made an urgent appeal for peace in the three hill districts, affirming its commitment to resolving the crisis. It also announced that a high-powered committee would soon be formed to investigate all incidents of violence and ensure those responsible are held accountable. Needless to say, previous governments have formed numerous committees in the past, none of which adequately addressed the grievances of the Indigenous communities in these districts. Therefore, we sincerely hope that this time things will be different.

Additionally, we welcome the government's decision to instruct all law enforcement agencies to exercise maximum restraint to ensure the safety of all residents in the three hill districts. However, we also hope these instructions will be followed more sincerely than they have been in the past.

Historically, perpetrators of similar arson attacks in the hill districts have rarely been brought to justice. This precedent has emboldened miscreants to continue such attacks. It is, therefore, essential that the interim government ensures justice for all victims. Moreover, given the repeated disappointments the Indigenous population has had to endure, the recent incidents of violence cannot be viewed in isolation. The interim government must take steps to correct historical wrongs done to the Indigenous population, and in this regard, the full implementation of the CHT Peace Accord is of paramount importance.