CHT tense as 4 killed in violence

72 injured, several by gunshots; section 144 imposed in Khagrachhari, Rangamati; dozens of shops, houses vandalised

People from indigenous communities demonstrate at the capital’s Shahbagh intersection yesterday protesting Thursday’s arson attacks in Khagrachhari’s Dighinala upazila. They demanded punishment for the attackers and probe into violations of human rights of the indigenous people in the Chattogram Hill Tracts. Photo: Prabir Das

Four people were killed and at least 72 others injured as violence flared up in Rangamati town and Khagrachari's Dighinala and Sadar upazilas yesterday.

The authorities imposed section 144, which restricts assembly of three or more people, on Khagrachhari and Rangmati towns.

In Dighinala, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Mamunur Rashid said at least 102 small and large shops were burnt down. Of the shops, 72 belong to the indigenous people, and the rest to Bangalees.

He added that no homes were attacked.

However, locals said that on Thursday, several houses were set on fire in Dighinala, and residents fled their villages out of fear.

Yesterday, clashes between Bangalee and indigenous people took place in Rangamati town, spreading fear among locals.

The clashes began after hundreds of Bangalee people gathered and attacked a procession of the indigenous communities, witnesses said.

People of the town spent the day in panic amid tension between the communities.

Most of the markets and shops were closed in the two district towns and the roads were mostly empty.

Police and hospital sources in Khagrachari identified three of the deceased as Dhananjoy Chakma, 50, Rubel Tripura, 25, and Junan Chakma, 20.

Hospital sources said Dhananjoy's body bore marks of blunt trauma. He died in Dighinala on Thursday night. The two others got shot in Khagrachhari Sadar upazila and died around 1:30am yesterday at Adhunik Sadar Hospital.

The Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) in a statement yesterday evening said three people were killed and several others injured during an exchange of fire as the army retaliated in self-defence when UPDF (main) members fired on an army patrol team in the Swanirvar area of Khagrachhari town on Thursday night.

"An army patrol team of Khagrachari zone while taking a critically wounded patient [to safety] came under a gun attack by UPDF terrorists," the ISPR added.

Besides, a 20-year-old unidentified young man was brought dead to Rangamati General Hospital. The man was hit in the head during a clash between indigenous and Bangalee people. Chattogram Range Police's Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ahsan Habib Palash told The Daily Star that the bodies will be handed over to the families.

"Police and security forces are jointly patrolling the areas to keep the situation under control," he said, adding, "Gunshots were heard in Khagrachhari town [on Thursday night]."

Adhunik Sadar Hospital's Resident Medical Officer Ripal Bappi Chakma said, "Nine persons, who came from Dighinala and Sadar upazila, are now undergoing treatment at the hospital. Four others were referred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for better treatment."

The hospital sources said the four were shot in the leg, waist and abdomen.

Meanwhile, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir last night in a statement said the people have been freed from the "Awami fascist regime", but the country remains unsafe due to violence.

"Perpetrators are desperate to destabilise the country. This is why people are being brutally attacked, killed, or seriously injured. The incidents of casualties in Khagrachari and Rangamati are a cruel manifestation of this," he said.

Fakhrul also called for the immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of those involved in the attacks, urging authorities to restore peace and security in the affected regions.