Nahid denies claims of internet shutdown in CHT

There were isolated instances of temporary disruption, he says

Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology Adviser Md Nahid Islam today said internet was not shut down by the government in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) during yesterday's violence in Khagrachhari and Rangamati.

"There were isolated instances of temporary internet disruption which was exaggerated as internet shutdown. No such instruction was given. There is no evidence that the internet was suspended in Chittagong Hill Tracts or any other place for a long time," he said.

He came up with the remarks responding to a question from reporters during a visit to a flood-affected area in Andharmanik in Feni.

He further mentioned that he had personally spoken with the deputy commissioners and other officials concerned, who confirmed that no long-term internet shutdown had occurred.

He advised individuals making such claims to verify facts with the relevant authorities before spreading misinformation.

Regarding the ongoing challenges in the CHT, Nahid highlighted the region's long-standing internal issues, stressing that these problems must be solved domestically.

He mentioned that several advisers are scheduled to visit the area today.

Nahid also urged people to remain vigilant as various efforts are being made to destabilise the country.