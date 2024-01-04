Editorial
Thu Jan 4, 2024 12:33 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 4, 2024 12:41 PM

Most Viewed

Editorial

2023 in CHT was a year to dread

PCJSS report on CHT peace accord paints a grim picture
Thu Jan 4, 2024 12:33 PM Last update on: Thu Jan 4, 2024 12:41 PM
VISUAL: STAR

Not long ago, the 26th anniversary of the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Peace Accord saw the familiar peddling of political rhetoric about its success, but the truth, as reports from the ground show, lies somewhere far away. Twenty-six years ago, the treaty was signed between the Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samiti (PCJSS) and the then Awami League government. On Tuesday, PCJSS released its annual report revealing that not only did the government fail to implement most of the clauses of the accord, but that this has exacerbated an already fragile situation in the region.

Read more

Rhetoric cannot hide CHT accord failures

The report highlights a disturbing pattern of repression including arrests, jail sentences, killings, disappearances, false cases, land grabbing, eviction from homelands, infiltration, minorisation of the Juma people, communal attacks, violence against women, etc. It also cites 240 reported incidents of rights violations, affecting about 1,933 individuals. All this again shows how a cycle of injustice has taken hold of the region, adding to the distrust among affected communities. The PCJSS also challenges the government claim that 65 out of the 72 clauses of the CHT accord has been implemented. In reality, it says, only 25 clauses have seen any form of implementation, with the remaining 47 either completely ignored or partially addressed.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

26th Anniversary of Chittagong Hill Tracts Accord | How long must we wait for CHT Accord implementation?
Read more

How long must we wait for CHT Accord implementation?

Over the years, we have come across various reports of repression, subjugation and discrimination in the hills, and the PCJSS annual report further validates these concerns. As citizens, indigenous communities deserve the same rights that others do, and the CHT accord was meant to ensure that their distinct identity and customs are preserved. The question is, why are the authorities making false claims about the accord when it is evident that most of its fundamental clauses remain unimplemented? Far from making genuine efforts to ensure progress, the government has instead allegedly resorted to criminalising Juma activists advocating for the accord's implementation.

This has to stop. We urge the government to take stern action against those exploiting the vulnerability of indigenous communities, and fully implement all clauses of the treaty without delay.

Related topic:
CHT Peace AccordCHT peace accord violationsCHT land-grabbinghuman rights violations in BangladeshIndigenous communities in BandarbanJumma people
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

CHT Accord implementation still incomplete

Implementing the CHT Accord for a non-communal Bangladesh

Awami League standoff with United States government

Has the ruling party finally met its match?

CHT Peace Accord

The indigenous experience is similar, be it in Bangladesh or Canada

|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

আমার ওপর ভরসা রাখুন: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা বলেছেন, গণমানুষের দল বাংলাদেশ আওয়ামী লীগ যখনই ক্ষমতায় আসে, দেশের মানুষের অর্থ-সামাজিক উন্নতি নিশ্চিত করে। জনগণের খাদ্য, নিরাপত্তা, চিকিৎসা, বাসস্থান, শিক্ষা, কর্মসংস্থান...

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

শনিবার সকাল ৬টা থেকে ৪৮ ঘণ্টা হরতাল: বিএনপি

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification