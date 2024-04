Chachkia is the sole village in Pabna that still uses ancient looms to weave lungis.

The looms used for weaving these lungis are known as "Matir Taat," which roughly translates to clay loom.

At first glance, it might look like other handlooms, but there is a difference.

This loom is entirely made of bamboo and wood. The cloth woven on this loom is quite durable and soft.