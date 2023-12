What makes

You a boy, me a girl;

Me a popper, you an Earl?

You a white, me a black;

You a boss, me a clerk?

Me so short, and you so tall;

You so big, and me so small?

Me a penny, you a pound?

It could well be–

THE OTHER WAY ROUND!!

Lamisa Zamzam is a student at North West International School in Rangpur.