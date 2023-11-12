Star Literature
The Black Cat

This is a translation by Md. Abu Zafor of Bimal Guha’s “Kalo Biral” from the collection ‘E Kon Matal Nritya' (first published in 2022)
Design: Maisha Syeda

In the hospital cabin—

At midnight 

My sleep broke with a death-groan 

In an utmost attempt to tackle me 

A wrestling started inside the chest 

As if the last long breath were out!

In my weary hospital cabin that day 

A queer cat was hurling a fiery look at me!

The more I tried to ignore it as an illusion 

The more I felt its grip and 

the whole world shudders in my brain!

How can that queer cat enter my cabin? 

How could it dodge the eyes of ever vigilant guards?

Or, is that queer animal a delusion, a deception!

With what magic the cat emitted lightning from its mouth 

And tumbled into my bed!

I looked agape…     

 

Md. Abu Zafor is Professor, Department of English, Jagannath University, Dhaka.

