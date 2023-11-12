The Black Cat

This is a translation by Md. Abu Zafor of Bimal Guha’s “Kalo Biral” from the collection ‘E Kon Matal Nritya' (first published in 2022)

In the hospital cabin—

At midnight

My sleep broke with a death-groan

In an utmost attempt to tackle me

A wrestling started inside the chest

As if the last long breath were out!

In my weary hospital cabin that day

A queer cat was hurling a fiery look at me!

The more I tried to ignore it as an illusion

The more I felt its grip and

the whole world shudders in my brain!

How can that queer cat enter my cabin?

How could it dodge the eyes of ever vigilant guards?

Or, is that queer animal a delusion, a deception!

With what magic the cat emitted lightning from its mouth

And tumbled into my bed!

I looked agape…

Md. Abu Zafor is Professor, Department of English, Jagannath University, Dhaka.