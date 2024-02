Autumn transcended Winter–

Crispness in the air fell pale.

Rustic hues lay brim,

Dews that once glistened–

Now Choked into crystals.

Transient showers fleeted away–

Lands became parched.

Summer turned into Autumn;

Yet you stand obdurate–

Where Spring left its flowers by.

Himu Irene Harney is a prospective Economics graduate from North South University.