Séance In The 70's

Talespeople presents The Screaming Shorts, partnered with Daily Star Books and Star Literature

For three months, Shreya hasn't left her room.

They've finally won the war, yet Shreya hasn't celebrated like her father with the sweets or her friends with the parties. She hasn't even mourned any of the deaths yet...

When the people started to come, they were always brought to her by a well-meaning fool and spoke with spite in their grievous voices.

She only indulged them because the pay was good.

From a young age, Shreya could always see them lurking behind doors or hanging in corners above. So, she never quite feared them. Her mother tried to pass it off as some sort of possession, and all the witch doctors claimed the same. But Shreya knew they'd never come close enough to be able to possess.

The first few days, since the martyrs started to show, Shreya felt nothing more than pity.

Then the endless screaming began to irritate, and soon after, they started to tap on her shoulders and caress her hair.

No spirit had ever dared to touch her before! The ghastly, tortured, bodies made her nauseous for a while, but, she was used to it now. The screaming only lasted for three days.

The contact, however, grew more frequent…

She cursed them at first attempt, then pleaded with her hands, but the spirits never stopped poking.

With every séance she performed, the spirits grew in number. So, she refused all future offers. The people stopped bothering her a while ago, yet the spirits wouldn't retire…