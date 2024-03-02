You muttered, "Full Stop,"

I echoed, "Rest in Peace,"

In the silence, sentences perish.

Is it the end of us?

Or just the final decree

We imposed on one another?

Two parallel lines never meet

Won't we fight or quarrel again

To love again;

Grief comes…Grief departs

Dust covers the window

And, dust veils our hearts;

When is it not time for a full stop?

To allow words to linger,

To let language cascade,

Like leaves rustling in the breeze,

Or feathers carried by the wind's embrace

And, thus we smile to brace

To start life all over again

Never to a full stop–to gain.

Ariful Islam Laskar is a poetry lover and you can send him a poem through [email protected].