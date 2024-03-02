Star Literature
Ariful Islam Laskar
Sat Mar 2, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Mar 2, 2024 03:38 AM

ILLUSTRATION: MAISHA SYEDA

You muttered, "Full Stop," 
I echoed, "Rest in Peace," 
In the silence, sentences perish. 
Is it the end of us?
Or just the final decree 
We imposed on one another?
Two parallel lines never meet
Won't we fight or quarrel again
To love again;
Grief comes…Grief departs 
Dust covers the window
And, dust veils our hearts;
When is it not time for a full stop?
 To allow words to linger, 
To let language cascade, 
Like leaves rustling in the breeze,
Or feathers carried by the wind's embrace
And, thus we smile to brace 
To start life all over again
Never to a full stop–to gain.

Ariful Islam Laskar is a poetry lover and you can send him a poem through [email protected].

