A journey through you

I took a lonely stroll

on the hollows of your cheeks

dusted off your iris

painted on a kiss.

Wandered through and through

On your limbs akin to logs,

And swam across your body,

Traveled as an albatross.

I placed my humming buzzwords

Some with love, in your ears

And rhymed myself with bedsheets

To save poems from our affair.

.

You were bleeding in my sandbox,

The grains clumped to forge a bond

With scheming trails of petals,

Leading to our pots of gold.

The shadowed realms are waiting,

poison is far too common in love,

So, I meddled with your toxins,

to break them into shards.

Hold your tongue my sorry lover,

Know that you've forgotten to speak,

Let go, so I can steer you,

Let my kiss render you meek.

Protiti Rasnaha Kamal is a graduate student at Tufts University, USA. Her debut poetry collection titled Bare Conversations was published in January 2022 by Journeyman Books.