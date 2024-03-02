A journey through you
I took a lonely stroll
on the hollows of your cheeks
dusted off your iris
painted on a kiss.
Wandered through and through
On your limbs akin to logs,
And swam across your body,
Traveled as an albatross.
I placed my humming buzzwords
Some with love, in your ears
And rhymed myself with bedsheets
To save poems from our affair.
.
You were bleeding in my sandbox,
The grains clumped to forge a bond
With scheming trails of petals,
Leading to our pots of gold.
The shadowed realms are waiting,
poison is far too common in love,
So, I meddled with your toxins,
to break them into shards.
Hold your tongue my sorry lover,
Know that you've forgotten to speak,
Let go, so I can steer you,
Let my kiss render you meek.
Protiti Rasnaha Kamal is a graduate student at Tufts University, USA. Her debut poetry collection titled Bare Conversations was published in January 2022 by Journeyman Books.
Comments