Amidst these walls, I dwell for days on end,

Fleeting sanity, like a whispered wind.

No choice but to remain, my path unclear.

Detached from home, a distant sphere.

Once a homebody, nestled in its embrace,

Now lost, a wanderer in a boundless space.

Safe haven turned distant dream,

Will I find myself, or so it seems?

A mirage of similitude, a fragile veneer,

Weekends unfold, a ritual unclear.

Is ephemeral respite worth the mulct I pay?

Or do I surrender, and let the moments sway?

Homesick heart, a burden to bear,

Thoughts echoing, a relentless glare.

Twenty days have slipped away,

August's grasp in steady sway.

Will September mirror these days?

Into the haze, my gaze strays.

Unsure of wishes, desires concealed,

In this conundrum, I stand revealed.

Ahnaf Tahmeed Purna is a student at Shaheed M. Monsur Ali Medical College, Sirajganj