Bangladesh’s equation to qualify for Asian Cup after 47 years

Bangladesh took part in Asian Cup only once in their history. In 1980 Bangladesh played four matches in the tournament held in Kuwait and exited the tournament having lost all four group matches. The dream of making another Asian Cup tournament proper in 47 years, excites the nation.

The Asian Cup will take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027 with 24 teams. On Tuesday, Bangladesh will face Singapore at the National Stadium in their second Asian Cup qualifier game. What is Bangladesh's equation in terms of making it to the tournament proper?

Bangladesh have been boosted by the inclusions of expat stars in the squad. Along with talented local players, the likes of Hamza Chowdhury, Shamit Shome and Fahmedul Islam have added vitality to the squad that already had the likes of captain Jamal Bhuiyan, Shah Quazem and Tariq Kazi.

Bangladesh are in Group C in the third round of the qualifiers with India, Hong Kong and Singapore as the opponents. Alongside hosts Saudi Arabia, 18 teams have qualified for the Asian Cup with only six more remaining places up for grabs.

In the third round's qualifying, there are six groups with only the top team in the points table from each group set to qualify to the tournament proper. Each team will play six matches in the qualifiers. Bangladesh will have to top their group to play the Asian Cup tournament, having acquired one point after a goalless draw against India in Shilong in March in their opening fixture.

Bangladesh's task will not be easy with India (127), Hong Kong (153) and Singapore (161) all ahead of 183rd-placed Bangladesh in the FIFA rankings. Including Tuesday's game, Bangladesh have five matches left to qualify for the tournament.

The match against Singapore at home on Tuesday can significantly shape Bangladesh's bid to making the Asian Cup again after 1980. The football craze is back in the country. Will the men in red and green light up the occasion?