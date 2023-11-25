Translation of Kazi Johirul Islam’s ‘Boka Porobash’

Rows of immigrants lined up in front of hangers

Immigrant joys and sorrows, black, white and brown

Audible tears in their pockets; side bags full of memories of a faraway land,

Of childhoods spent in two-storied buildings in Beanibazar or Gowainghat, Sylhet

Self-confidence shaken, some shattered memories in their side bags

One or two dreams held on to and still polished…

Of a boy holding his head six and a half feet high on a Harvard stairway,

And a daughter with a stethoscope on her neck, paycheck running into six digits,

so bright, so dazzling!

But at present? A damp, dank basement, sleepless nights weighed down by dreams

Such are our diasporic delusions.

Fakrul Alam is Supernumerary Professor, Department of English, University of Dhaka.