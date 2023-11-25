Diasporic delusions
Rows of immigrants lined up in front of hangers
Immigrant joys and sorrows, black, white and brown
Audible tears in their pockets; side bags full of memories of a faraway land,
Of childhoods spent in two-storied buildings in Beanibazar or Gowainghat, Sylhet
Self-confidence shaken, some shattered memories in their side bags
One or two dreams held on to and still polished…
Of a boy holding his head six and a half feet high on a Harvard stairway,
And a daughter with a stethoscope on her neck, paycheck running into six digits,
so bright, so dazzling!
But at present? A damp, dank basement, sleepless nights weighed down by dreams
Such are our diasporic delusions.
Fakrul Alam is Supernumerary Professor, Department of English, University of Dhaka.
Comments