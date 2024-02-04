Superiority in a spouse

A lovely relationship starts as gently as the wind. The refrain "I can't help falling in love with you" appears in a lot of poetry and music. However, maintaining that bond is another story. It is a whole other ballgame to keep the relationship pleasant, especially after marriage.

Respecting each other's decisions is a key ingredient in a happy marriage. Dishonouring one's partner's viewpoints is the first sign of a toxic relationship. Harmful to one's emotional well-being are acts of defamatory and crude behaviour. Negative emotions of humiliation destroy feelings for each other and eventually make it difficult to overcome the silent mental trauma.

It can be challenging to find a balance between work and personal life; unplanned commitments and unforeseen obligations can make him or her feel down. In such a situation, a partner's role is to provide a shoulder to cry on and ensure that the partner feels valued. If a partner suffers from a superiority complex, that can cause him or her to act proud and arrogant toward others who disagree with them.

On the other hand, a superiority complex could be a cover for low self-worth or an inferiority complex. Whether in terms of intellect or physical fitness, the distribution of aptitude and capabilities between partners may not always be equal. Nevertheless, such differences typically do not lead to internal conflicts. These societal, ephemeral criteria should not be used to label one person as superior and wise. Having a great deal of wealth or an extensive list of academic achievements does not guarantee superiority.

To be truly unique, wiser than others, and a potential mentor, one must be free from 'dark human nature,' defined as unkindness, unforgiving arrogance, shallow knowledge, and a lack of steadfastness in the culture of giving.

