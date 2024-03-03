A lonely killer - Part II

Isolation on an emotional and psychological level is a hallmark of loneliness. Some partners' inability to respect their partner's social standing manifests itself in numerous ways. One cause of isolation is treating other people poorly and putting them down. This behaviour prevents them from forming close connections where compromise on preferences and sentiments is possible. As a result, real closeness is lacking. They struggle to accommodate different opinions, whether about cuisine, movies, or ways of life. Even if they continue living together, the constant negative emotions stemming from this flawed outlook create a lonely existence at home, characterised by sadness, worry, and depression.

Has the rise of technology made people feel more isolated? Thanks to the Internet, people can stay in touch with loved ones and combat feelings of isolation and loneliness. However, research shows that when technology takes a different direction, such as with social media, it can exacerbate feelings of loneliness and disconnection. A greater number of people use social media when they are lonely. Contrary to expectations, however, social media use was associated with lower moods and did not affect their sense of belonging. It made them feel even more alone.

It is essential to distinguish between solitude and isolation or loneliness. The definition of isolation is a self-discipline that promotes health and enables deep introspection. Loneliness, on the other hand, is a condition of 'sadness,' where one feels alone even in the company of others. In contrast, solitude is the deliberate decision to spend time alone, doing nothing more than enjoying one's own company. It is more about being fully present with oneself than worrying about being alone. That is why it says that solitude is independence. Loneliness is the poverty of self; solitude is the richness of self.

