Harnessing ChatGPT: A potential tool for addressing vaccine hesitancy and STI concerns

New research being presented at this year's ESCMID Global Congress in Barcelona, Spain suggesting that ChatGPT, an AI chatbot, could be a helpful tool in addressing concerns about vaccines and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The study showed that ChatGPT could accurately answer common questions about vaccination and STIs, providing reassurance and factual information.

For vaccine hesitancy, ChatGPT offered accurate responses about the benefits of vaccination and addressed concerns about side effects. However, it sometimes missed specific details, like age recommendations for HPV vaccination. It also encouraged further discussions with healthcare professionals, which is important for personalised advice.

Regarding STIs, ChatGPT gave mostly accurate advice about prevention, symptoms, and testing. However, it lacked specificity in some areas, like recommending specific treatments for chlamydia. It emphasised the importance of testing and partner notification.

The researchers believe that ChatGPT could complement healthcare professionals by providing accessible information. However, they emphasise the importance of consulting a doctor for personalised advice tailored to individual circumstances. ChatGPT can offer general guidance, but human input is still crucial for a complete understanding and personalised recommendations.

Overall, this study highlights the potential of AI chatbots like ChatGPT to improve public health education and reduce vaccine hesitancy. By making accurate information more accessible, these tools could help increase vaccine uptake and promote better sexual health practices.