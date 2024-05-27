T20 World Cup group-stage preview: India

The ninth edition of the ICC T20 World Cup is set to raise its curtains on June 2 (Bangladesh time) where for the first time 20 teams divided five groups will take part in the biggest tournament in T20Is. Before the action kicks off in the USA and the Caribbean, here is brief overview of the prospects of the marquee teams in the competition, starting with India.

INDIA

India enter the T20 World Cup with a burning desire to shatter their streak of near misses in world events, having come agonisingly close in recent tournaments only to falter at the final hurdle.

With a formidable squad at full strength, India now stands poised to reclaim the elusive title they last clinched in the inaugural edition back in 2007.

Under the seasoned leadership of Rohit Sharma, who embarks on his second stint as captain in the T20 World Cup, the team boasts a formidable top-order line-up featuring the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.

Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson are currently in scintillating form, presenting a pleasant dilemma for Rohit and the team management in selecting the wicket-keeper for the World Cup campaign.

India's all-round prowess is further bolstered by the likes of Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube, providing depth and versatility to the squad. The bowling department boasts formidable talent with the presence of Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and others, ensuring a well-rounded line-up.

India take on Ireland in their tournament opener on 5 June before the focus shifts to the epic clash against Pakistan on 9 June in New York.

Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Fixtures

vs Ireland – Wed, 5 June 2024, New York

vs Pakistan – Sun, 9 June 2024, New York

vs USA – Wed, 12 June 2024, New York

vs Canada – Sat, 15 June 2024, Florida

Key Player – Jasprit Bumrah

India will be bolstered by the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who was sidelined during the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in 2022 due to injury.

Since his comeback, Bumrah has reaffirmed his indispensable role in the team, showcasing his prowess with 20 wickets in 11 matches during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 held at home.

His T20 form has been sensational as well, picking up 20 wickets in 13 matches for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, despite the team struggling in the tournament.

Bumrah's repertoire of skills knows no bounds, and in the unique conditions of the USA and the Windies, where India plays their group stage matches, his ability to vary his deliveries will prove instrumental.