Sherfane Rutherford rescued the West Indies with the bat against New Zealand during their 13-run victory in a Group C match of the T20 World Cup in Trinidad on Wednesday.

Rutherford's unbeaten 68 off 39 balls (two fours, six sixes) lifted the home side from the depths of 30 for five in the seventh over to a competitive 149 for nine and reminded everybody the band of monstrous stroke-makers the West Indies squad possess.

The southpaw was chuffed at having played role in West Indies' win.

"It is good that, after finding ourselves in so much trouble early on, the guys dug deep and we were able to pull this one out," said West Indies captain Rovman Powell.

"From the hotel the message was that someone would have to play a blinder. We always believe that individual brilliance is needed sometime in T20 cricket and Sherfane's knock was a fantastic effort. It gave us confidence and at the halfway mark we believed (we could do it.)," he continued.

"It's a good feeling to help my team," Rutherford said. "Playing a World Cup match is all of ours dream, and this is what we live for and work hard for, so I'm just happy to contribute for my team."

As wickets kept tumbling during the West Indies batting innings, Rutherford managed to keep his cool and kept ticking the scoring rate.

"I was just telling myself to take it deep, me and (Daren) Sammy (West Indies white-ball head coach) we had a talk and he said, 'Try and take it deep. Keep rotating it.' " Rutherford spoke after the game.

"I started feeling a momentum (shift), and I thought we could always make up in the end."

The last wicket stand of 37 from merely 13 balls saw all the runs come off the willow of Rutherford, even as Gudakesh Motie held on at the other end. This was the highest-ever stand for the last wicket in Men's T20 World Cup.

Rutherford hit three sixes in the penultimate over by Daryl Mitchell on the way to his fifty, while he took 18 runs off the final over by Mitchell Santner.

Looking back at it, Rutherford stated that he'd figured out that the final two overs would be an easier target after the New Zealand pacers were done with their quota of overs.

"The two bowlers they had to make up with, I knew I could score maximum runs, and I think I did that well."

