Nepal captain calls for more exposure after South Africa heartbreak

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel said after one-run defeat against South Africa in Saturday's ICC T20 World Cup match in Kingstown that his side will be on the side of favourable results if they get more international exposure.

South Africa survived a major scare from Nepal in scrambling a nerve-jangling one-run victory in their final Group D match of the T20 World Cup at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent on Friday.

It was, however, heartbreak for Nepal and their fans in Kingstown since the result also eliminated them from Super Eight contention.

Nepal needed two runs for victory from the final ball to keep their hopes alive of reaching the Super Eights but Heinrich Klaasen kept his cool to run out Gulsan Jha at the non-strikers.

It was a cruel way to finish for Nepal, who were the better side for much of the thrilling contest as their spinners dominated with the ball to reduce South Africa to 115-7 and their top-order looked in control in reply when they reached 85-2 in the 14th over and the required rate well within reach.

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel, however, said that he was proud with his team.

"I am very proud of the unit, especially the way we bowled and batted, I'm very proud of that," Paudel said at the presentation.

"We were very close but a little far. In crunch moments we did well, but the way we fought was very good. If we get more exposure regularly then next games we will be on the other side [of the result]."

"Very grateful to have got the win, we were not near our best tonight," relieved South Africa captain Aiden Markram said afterwards.

"Reflecting back on the game over the next few days, there will be a lot of learnings for us.

"First and foremost, the way Nepal bowled it made it really tough for us. They put us under a lot of pressure," he added.

