T20 World Cup 2024: Get to know teams via interesting facts

The ninth edition of the ICC men's T20 World Cup kicks off on June 1, with Canada facing co-hosts USA in Dallas. As the cricketing world gears up for another thrilling event, let's delve into some interesting facts about the 20 participants -- this time, focusing on Namibia in the biggest cricket tournament ever.

Namibia faces Oman in their tournament opener in Barbados on June 2, followed by Group B matches against Scotland, Australia, and England.

Namibia

***The Eagles are set to make their third consecutive appearance at the T20 World Cup.

***The African nation dropped all-rounder Nicol Loftie-Eaton, who made headlines in February by scoring the fastest T20I century in men's cricket with a 33-ball effort against Nepal.

***Namibian bowlers have recorded three maiden overs in T20 World Cup matches, the highest among Associate nations.

***Namibia boast a 50 percent win record against former champions Sri Lanka after two matches, having stunned the Lankan Lions in their tournament opener in the 2022 edition, which was their most recent encounter in the format.