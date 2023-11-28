Namibia stay perfect to confirm 2024 T20 WC spot

Namibia players celebrate the fall of a Tanzania wicket at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Namibia on November 28, 2023. Photo: X

Namibia beat Tanzania by 58 runs on Tuesday and their perfect record of five wins from five games has confirmed their spot in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA.

The Eagles currently sit on top of the table with 10 points, with their win against Tanzania ensuring a top-two finish required to qualify for the showpiece event next year.

In the game, facing a test of batting depth for the first time in the tournament, Namibia rose to the occasion. All of the top 4 made runs but it was only JJ Smit who scored quick and big with an unbeaten 24-ball 40.

Tanzania showed great skill to curb Namibia's scoring with regular wickets but when the lower order was called into action, Zane Green and Nicol Loftie-Eaton delivered crucial cameos to put 157 runs on board.

The 158-run target proved too steep for Tanzania as they only managed to 99/6. Namibia bowlers didn't let the opposition free their arms, with none of the Tanzania batters scoring at more than run-a-ball.

This will be the third edition in a row that Namibia will be playing in the Men's T20 World Cup. In 2021, they managed to make it to Super 12 after finishing second in the group stage but failed to do so last year.

The fight for the remaining spot is still on, with Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Nigeria still in the reckoning. Uganda and Kenya hold their destiny in their hands, while Zimbabwe and Nigeria rely on favourable outcomes in other matches.