In quest for unheralded triple crown

In the truest sense, Australia have conquered the game of cricket.

They have won the ODI World Cup six times, three times more than any other team; have won the ICC World Test Championship, won the ICC Champions Trophy a couple of times and even clinched the ICC T20 World Cup once.

There is almost nothing left for the Aussies to achieve in cricket -- 'almost' being the operative word.

In the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Australia, the current world champions in Tests and ODIs, have the opportunity to become the first team to be the world champions in all three formats at the same time.

The Kangaroos, who had won their maiden T20 World Cup in 2021 in the UAE, have assembled a team that, on paper, could very well go all the way.

David Warner, who is in his swansong, and the gun-slinging Travis Head are at the top while Glenn Maxwell and Tim David are there to finish the innings with a flurry of boundaries.

They also have three fast bowling all-rounders in the mix, with skipper Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and the young Cameron Green and an elite fast-bowling unit in Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood with Nathan Ellis as the backup.

Australia only have one outright spin-bowling option in Adam Zampa alongside spin bowling all-rounder Ashton Agar.

The Aussies had the option of selecting the veteran Steve Smith, who could've been an asset on turning wickets, or pick the much-hyped Jake Fraser-McGurk, who lit up this year's IPL.

Instead, they kept their faith in the group of players they have been preparing for the World Cup and with them will be vying for an unheralded triple crown.

SQUAD

Mitchell Marsh (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner,

Adam Zampa

KEY PLAYER

Pat Cummins

Cummins has long been Australia's middle-over enforcer in white-ball cricket, dictating the proceedings in the period between the Powerplay and the death overs. However, with Mitchell Starc's form blowing hot and cold and Josh Hazlewood not having played many T20Is this year, even skipping the IPL for the birth of his son, Cummins might also have to take up the new ball and bowl at the death occasionally this World Cup, making his four overs even more crucial for Australia.

STRENGTH

No slow coaches

There are no slouches in the Australian batting department through and through, with seven batters possessing a strike rate north of 140. Cameron Green is leading the charge in scoring rate at 173.75, followed by Tim David (163.64), Glenn Maxwell (155.51) and Josh Inglis (152.1). Mathew Wade is the slowest of the bunch with a scoring rate of 134.75.

WEAKNESS

A little light on spin

Australia are a little light on spin with leg-spinner Adam Zampa and left-arm spinner Ashton Agar being the only frontline spin options. That could prove to be a problem if pitches in the Caribbean begin to take turns as the tournament progresses. Australia would then have to depend on part-timers like Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head to chip in.

IMPACT PLAYER

Travis Head

Head was Australia's trump card in their last two finals, hitting tons against India to power them to the Test Championship title and the ODI World Cup. He is heading into the tournament in red-hot form, and Australia would be hoping that the southpaw will again deliver the knockout blow when it matters most.

Stat Attack

T20 World Cup Appearance: 9th

T20 World Cup Performance: Played 40, Won 25, Lost 15

DID YOU KNOW?

Australia have had two players adjudged as player of the tournament in past T20 World Cups -- Shane Watson in 2012 and David Warner in 2021.

FORM GUIDE: W, W, W, L, W, W, L, L, W, L