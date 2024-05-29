Uganda (C)

Uganda qualifying for the ICC T20 World Cup might have been an upset, but it definitely wasn't an accident.

The team, which call themselves the 'Cricket Cranes', were eyeing one of the two spots from Africa for the T20 World Cup for years and in preparation had immersed themselves in T20Is, having played 84 of them since 2021.

Uganda finished second in the African region's qualifiers behind Namibia and above Zimbabwe to book a spot in the mega event for the very first time.

The African nation defeated five out of the six teams they faced in the qualifiers, including a five-wicket win over Zimbabwe, which was their first and so far only meeting against a Test-playing side.

Uganda are coming into this tournament with the two highest wicket-takers in all T20Is last year in Alpesh Ramjani (55) and Henry Ssenyondo (49) and also the second highest run-getter in Roger Musaka (738).

Pitted in Group C against Afghanistan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and the West Indies, Uganda have nothing to lose and everything to gain as they take their maiden flight to the global stage.

SQUAD

Brian Masaba (C), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel.

KEY PLAYER

Alpesh Ramjani

In just two years since making his debut, Alpesh Ramjani has emerged as Uganda's ace all-rounder. Ramjani, who originally hails from India and played for Mumbai's U16 and U19 teams, moved to the African country in mid-2021 to fulfil his dream of playing international cricket. The 29-year-old, who was named in ICC's T20I team of the year in 2023 for his all-round showing, will be pivotal in how Uganda fare in their maiden outing in a World Cup.

Stat Attack

T20 World Cup Appearance: 1st

T20 World Cup Performance: N/A

DID YOU KNOW?

At 43 years of age, Ugandan all-rounder Frank Nsubuga is the oldest player in this year's tournament. Nsubuga has been playing international cricket for 27 years, having taken part in the 1997 ICC Trophy.

FORM GUIDE: W, L, W, W, W, W, W, W, L, W