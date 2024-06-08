We gave our 120%: Shanto

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto credited his team's wholehearted effort behind the two-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in their opening match of the T20 World Cup at Grand Prairie in Dallas today.

"Everybody' body language was great, we gave our 120%. Last 10-15 days we have been making plans and all the fielders are doing their job. I think they bowled really well, but on a wicket like this we should have won this easily," said the ever-smiling Tigers' skipper during post-match presentation.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain ended with 3-22 and Taskin Ahmed (2-25) chipped in with a pair of wickets as Sri Lanka were restricted to 124-9 and then Towhid Hridoy smashed four sixes in his 40 from 20 balls as Bangladesh reached the target with an over to spare.

"Hridoy was really courageous, the way he played that over really helped us," Shanto said.

The run chase began in dramatic fashion for the Tigers, losing two wickets in as many overs. Bangladesh suddenly had a fight on its hands when falling to 28-3 in the sixth over.

Towhid Hridoy (40 off 20) and Liton Das (36 off 38) went about doing the heavy lifting, compiling a 63-run stand for the fourth wicket.

"Very important for Liton, he's been struggling a bit but he showed his skill today. I think he batted really well," Bangladesh captain added.

Nuwan Thushara, 4-18 off four overs, made sure it would spiral into a nail-biter. Spectators held their collective breath with two overs to go – Bangladesh still needed 11 runs for the win and only two wickets up their sleeve.

But when a full toss was dispatched for six to the leg side, off the middle of Mahmudullah's bat, Bangladesh fans were breathing a fraction easier.

Mahmudullah's 16 off 13 balls, along with Tanzim Hasan Sakib's presence (1* off 4), made sure Bangladesh held on for the nation's first win at the event – claiming a two-wicket victory.

Sri Lanka's stranded at the bottom of Group D, having now lost both encounters. They'll have a chance to correct course on June 11 against Nepal.

Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga said: "Our batters batted really well in the first 8-10 overs. After that in the middle overs I think we batted badly. We all know our bowling attack is our strength. Specially if batters put up 150-160, our bowling attack can win games. Last two games the batters didn't do the job."

