Can Black Caps lift the underachievers’ curse?

One could be fooled into predicting New Zealand's fate in this World Cup based on their record since the last edition -- 16 wins in 34 matches -- as the Black Caps have, time and again, brought their prime version in mega events.

However, the 2021 finalists own the tag of perennial underachievers, who have three semifinals appearances to their credit as well.

Leading the charge for New Zealand is Kane Williamson, marking his sixth appearance in the competition. Accompanying him are elite pacers Tim Southee, the leading wicket-taker in the format, set for his seventh tournament stint, and Trent Boult, embarking on his fifth.

Their bowling arsenal also boasts the likes of Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson. Southee's knack for crucial breakthroughs and Boult's prowess in the powerplay add significant depth to their pace attack.

In the spin department, Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi bring experience and variation, aided by the part-timers Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra.

On the batting side of things, the top-order duties will be up to Finn Allen and Devon Conway, with the duo having returned from injuries, and Ravindra.

Ravindra is one of the two T20 World Cup debutants in the squad, alongside seamer Henry, which reflects in the middle and lower-middle order: featuring the ever-dependable Williamson and partner-in-crime Daryll Mitchell.

Down the order, the likes of Jimmy Neesham, Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman can provide a late flourish when called upon.

If Williamson and Co are to break the trophy jinx, they will have to sidestep a thorny path from the start, with T20 specialists West Indies and Afghanistan in their group.

SQUAD

Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry

KEY PLAYER

Trent Boult

In T20 cricket, few fast bowlers can be as effective as Trent Boult with the new ball. Usually right on the money from ball one, his mastery of swing in both directions and the ability to read batters, even in unfavourable conditions, sets him apart. The 34-year-old left-armer, heading to play his fifth T20 World Cup, seems to be getting younger over time, and New Zealand will bank on Boult's vigor against the top teams, especially at the tournament's back end.

STRENGTH

Experience aplenty

When it comes to coping with pressure scenarios or exploiting oppositions' weaknesses, New Zealand usually outperform others. With the charismatic Kane Williamson at the helm for the fourth time in succession, expect more of the same from the tactically savvy side, possessing only three players aged under 30 on the day of the final.

WEAKNESS

Dearth of game-changers

While the Black Caps are known to exhibit collective effort in global events, they lack someone capable of shifting game's momentum single-handedly. Seasoned power-hitting opener Martin Guptill could have been a handy addition to the side.

IMPACT PLAYER

Finn Allen

Considering his limited exposure to slow-paced surfaces, opener Finn Allen may not pull off similar to what Pakistan experienced this year – hammering 16 sixes in Dunedin to set a world record. Even a quickfire cameo from the right-hander, who has the team-high strike rate and batting ranking, could be decisive.

STAT ATTACK

T20 World Cup Appearance: 9th

T20 World Cup Performance: Played 42, Won 23, Lost 17, Tied 2

DID YOU KNOW?

Kane Williamson holds the best winning percentage as captain -- 70.58 after 17 games -- among those to have led for 15 or more T20 World Cup matches.

FORM GUIDE: L, W, W, L, NsR, L, L, L, L, W