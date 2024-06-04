Bravo-powered Afghanistan have recipe for success

The presence of a two-time T20 World Cup winner Dwayne Bravo is providing additional help to Afghanistan as they plot their way through the initial stages of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Afghanistan's statement win in their opening group match against Uganda showed they have the goods to make a deep impact in the ninth edition of the showpiece event.

The Asian side's openers showed solid form, while speedster Fazalhaq Farooqi ran through Uganda's batting line-up. Such was their impact, that even ace spinner Rashid Khan wasn't needed to do Rashid Khan things to win it for Afghanistan.

The team continues to grow in cricketing power - proving potent with both bat and ball - in a performance that matched their eye-catching efforts from last year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

And they have an added advantage in this competition, a dash of local knowledge in the form of bowling consultant Dwayne Bravo.

Speaking after his side's first-up win, coach Jonathan Trott credited the contribution of Bravo, who has brought about a change in the approach of Afghanistan bowlers.

"DJ (Dwayne Bravo) coming into the side, fantastic," Trott said. "Having quality coaches also with huge experience as players [is great], but also vast franchise experience in this format of the game.

"[It's] only a brilliant thing to have a player like him coming to the side as coach and it makes your job a lot easier but it also makes the coaching more enhanced, especially with the bowlers.

"We've seen the start of his first game with us and we saw the bowlers bowl really well, so credit to Dwayne.

"So (a) nice start for the boys."

