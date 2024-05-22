T20 World Cup 2024
ICC
Wed May 22, 2024 01:21 PM
Last update on: Wed May 22, 2024 01:25 PM

Most Viewed

T20 World Cup 2024

Saikat to become first Bangladeshi to officiate in a World Cup opener

ICC
Wed May 22, 2024 01:21 PM Last update on: Wed May 22, 2024 01:25 PM
Photo: Collected

Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat will become the first Bangladeshi umpire to officiate at an ICC Men's T20 World Cup when he stands in the tournament opener between USA and Canada.

Saikat, 47, took charge of five matches at last year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and has also been on the panel at two ICC Women's Cricket World Cups and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2018.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The trailblazing official will be joined in the middle on the opening night by Richard Illingworth, who won the David Shepherd Trophy for ICC Umpire of the Year for the third time in 2023 and took charge of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final between India and Australia last year.

Richie Richardson will be the match referee in Dallas, with Sam Nogajski as TV umpire and Langton Rusere in place as fourth umpire.

Nogajski is one of five umpires making their senior men's tournament debut in June, with Rashid Riaz to make his first appearance in the second match of the tournament, between Papua New Guinea and West Indies in Guyana. That match will also mark a milestone for match referee Andy Pycroft, who will bring up his 150th T20I.

Jayaraman Madanagopal's debut will be later that day when Namibia and Oman go head-to-head in Barbados.

Match Officials for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024:

Umpires: Chris Brown, Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Allahudien Paleker, Richard Kettleborough, Jayaraman Madanagopal, Nitin Menon, Sam Nogajski, Ahsan Raza, Rashid Riaz, Paul Reiffel, Langton Rusere, Shahid Saikat, Rodney Tucker, Alex Wharf, Joel Wilson and Asif Yaqoob.

Match referees: David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft, Richie Richardson and Javagal Srinath

Related topic:
Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid SaikatBangladeshICCT20 World Cup 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Australia Test team

Australia replace India at top of Test rankings

2w ago

Saifuddin's 18-month wait ends with Zim series

3w ago
Tigers dressed up for World Cup

Tigers dressed up for World Cup journey 

6d ago

Roles expand for Mahmudullah, Shakib

5d ago

‘Big achievement’ as Bangladesh’s five woman umpires join ICC panel

1m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

এমপি আনার খুন হয়েছেন, আমাদের দেশের মানুষই জড়িত: স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

মন্ত্রী বলেন, তদন্ত শেষ হলে জানানো হবে তিনি কেন খুন হয়েছেন, কে কে খুন করেছে, কী ধরনের অস্ত্র দিয়ে খুন হয়েছেন।

৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কলকাতায় নিখোঁজ এমপি আনোয়ারুলের মরদেহ উদ্ধার

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification