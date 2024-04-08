Cricket
Kamindu named ICC Player of the Month for March

Star Sports Desk
Mon Apr 8, 2024 04:15 PM Last update on: Mon Apr 8, 2024 04:15 PM
Kamindu Mendis
Kamindu Mendis. Photo: ICC

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis got the reward for his tremendous showing against Bangladesh in the recently concluded tour and was named ICC Player of the Month for March 2024.

"I am extremely happy to be named the ICC Men's Player of the Month, which I consider an inspiration for my international career," Mendis was quoted in an ICC press release.

"A recognition such as this motivates and makes us as players work more and more to deliver in the middle for the team, country, and fans," he added.

Kamindu made 68 runs in the three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh but really shined in the first Test in Sylhet,

Walking in to bat when Sri Lanka were in big trouble at 57-5, he stitched a massive 202-run stand with skipper Dhananjaya de Silva to take the team to a respectable total of 280. Both the batters got to a century, with Mendis scoring 102.

Kamindu also struck an unbeaten 92 and claimed three wickets in the second Test, which took place in April, to help the visitors to a 192-run win.

After skittling out Bangladesh for 188, the duo once again rescued the visitors and cemented their dominance over Bangladesh with individual centuries. Mendis, batting at No.8 with the score at 126-6, crafted a career-best 164 runs adorned with 16 fours and 6 sixes.

In doing so, Mendis become the first player batting at number seven or lower to hit two centuries in a single Test. Sri Lanka posted 418 and bowled Bangladesh out for 182, winning the match by a massive margin of 328 runs.

Kamindu beat off competition for Ireland pacer Mark Adair and New Zealand speedster Matt Henry to win the award. He also became the third Sri Lankan after Prabath Jayasuriya and Wanindu Hasaranga to win the Men's prize.

cricketKamindu Mendisicc player of the monthICCBangladesh v Sri Lanka Test series
