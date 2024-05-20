T20 World Cup 2024: Everything you need to know

All the important information surrounding the ninth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup that will be co-hosted by the USA and West Indies.

Format

The ninth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will feature a record number of teams, with 20 different sides represented in a tournament co-hosted by the USA and West Indies between June 1-29.

The 20 teams are separated into four groups of five for the first stage of the event, with each team playing a minimum of four matches against their other group members during that initial group stage.

The top two sides from each group then progress to the Super 8s stage of the event, with the bottom three teams from each group eliminated.

The remaining eight teams are then split into another two groups during the Super 8s phase, with sides to play three matches against their group rivals to determine the semi-finalists.

The semi-finals will be played out between the top two teams from each Super 8s group, with the winners then progressing to the one-off final in Barbados on June 29.

Venues

A total of three venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean will be used during the duration of the tournament, with 16 contests to be held in Lauderhill, Dallas and New York and the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan scheduled for the new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island on 9 June.

Forty-one matches will be played in the Caribbean across six different nations, with semi-finals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, before the title decider scheduled to be played in Barbados on 29 June.

Groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Ireland, Canada

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: West Indies, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

Squads

Except Pakistan, all the teams have named preliminary squads for the T20 World Cup, with teams allowed to make unlimited changes to their 15-player squads up until 25 May.

Any alteration after that date will require the approval from the ICC's Event Technical Committee.

Specific conditions for T20 World Cup

Any match that finishes in a tie will see a Super Over be played and if the Super Over is a tie, with subsequent Super Overs played until there is a winner.

There is also additional time available to ensure the completion of all knockout fixtures at the semi-final and final stage of the event.

A total of 250 minutes of additional time is available for both semi-finals, with the first semi-final on June 26 scheduled to have 60 minutes available at the end of the day's play with a further 190 minutes available on June 27.

The second semi-final on June 27 has an additional 250 minutes available on the scheduled day, while the final on June 29 has a reserve day on June 30.

Prizemoney

The prizemoney for the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup is still yet to be finalised.