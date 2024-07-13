Two ICC officials resign as complaints over USA leg pile on

Two senior ICC officials, who were closely involved in organising the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, have resigned a week before ICC's Annual Conference in Colombo where many members were expected to raise the issue of the playing conditions and the expenditure of the USA leg of the T20 World Cup.

The news broke on Friday that ICC's head of events Chris Tetley and general manager of marketing and communications Claire Furlong have resigned from their respective posts.

There is a belief that their resignations coming almost immediately after the T20 World Cup are related to the tournament, however, sources in the ICC have claimed that the duo had tendered their resignations several months ago.

Cricbuzz reported that Tetley and Furlong had decided to quit at the end of the last commercial cycle but stayed on in view of the Twenty20 World Cup in the USA.

The source added that the two will continue to be with the ICC for a few more months "to ensure smooth transition of charge in a crowded event cycle" and will also attend the Annual Conference in Colombo from July 19 to 22.

However, India's News18 claimed that their resignations came after Pankaj Khimji, Associate Member director of the ICC, wrote a letter to all members and called for an audit of the expenses incurred in the USA leg of the T20 World Cup.

"Mr Khimji wrote a letter to all the members and highlighted the conduct and expenses during the USA leg of the T20 World Cup. A lot of action around this was expected during the ICC meeting in Sri Lanka later this month but the resignations have already started coming in," News18 quoted a source who they claim is close to the developments.

It is also being reported that many members of the ICC have sent letters to the governing body about the 'up and down' nature of the drop-in pitches used at the temporary stadium – the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, and are expected to raise the issue in the Colombo meeting.