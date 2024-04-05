Nagorik TV, Banglalink buy ICC broadcast, digital rights

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced that ICC cricket rights in Bangladesh have been awarded to TSM who will exploit the rights via Nagorik TV and Banglalink, taking cricket to more people in the country over the next two years.

TSM will exploit the broadcast rights via Nagorik TV, whilst digital rights will be made available on Banglalink to the six men's and women's ICC World events up until the end of 2025.

The events covered in the deal are the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 and ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said: "We are delighted to have awarded ICC cricket rights to TSM for the Bangladesh territory, where there is a large and passionate fan base. With the ICC Women's T20 World Cup taking place in Bangladesh later this year, there is a real opportunity to grow the women's game and engage with new and existing fans in partnership with our broadcast partner."

TSM CEO, Md Moinul Haque Chowdury said: "We are thrilled to secure broadcast and digital rights to ICC events over the next two years. Alongside numerous other international cricket rights TSM holds in the Bangladesh territory; securing ICC events rights is definitely the jewel in the crown. Bangladesh boasts a passionate cricket fanbase, therefore we are committed to delivering unparalleled coverage and immersive experiences to fans across the nation through our Broadcast partner Nagorik TV and Exclusive Digital Partner Banglalink."