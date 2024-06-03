Record 11.25 million USD prize money declared for T20 World Cup 2024

International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced a record-breaking prize fund of $11.25 million USD for the Men's T20 World Cup 2024, with the winners set to receive at least $2.45 million.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 winners will receive the highest amount in the tournament's history.

This ninth edition will see 20 teams competing over 28 days across nine venues in the West Indies and USA, making it the largest event of its kind.

The runners-up will earn at least $1.28 million, while the losing semi-finalists will take home $787,500 each. Teams that do not advance past the second round will receive $382,500 each, and those finishing between ninth and 12th place will get $247,500 each.

Teams ranking from 13th to 20th place will each earn $225,000. Additionally, every team will receive an extra $31,154 for each match won, excluding the semi-finals and finals.

Sanjana Ganesan gives a walkthrough of the Premium Club Lounge at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium | T20 World Cup 2024

Purchase access to the Premium Club Lounge for the massive #T20WorldCup 2024 games at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium

The tournament will start with 40 matches in the first round, leading to the Super 8s, followed by the semi-finals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana. The final match will take place at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, where the 2024 men's champions will be crowned.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice remarked on the event's historic significance, "This event is historic in so many ways, so it is fitting that the prize money for players reflects that. Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be entertained by the players in what we're hoping to be an Out of This World event."