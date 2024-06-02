Venues in USA

T20 World Cup 2024
Broward County Stadium Lauderhill, Florida Number of matches: 4 Capacity: 40,000
Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium Dallas, Texas Number of matches: 4 (including the opener) Capacity: 15,000
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium Nassau County, New York Number of matches: 8 Capacity: 34,000

 

